JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 250 ($3.12) target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on JD. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.75) price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 285 ($3.56) price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 875 ($10.93) target price for the company. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 240 ($3.00) target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Friday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 553.75 ($6.92).

Shares of JD opened at GBX 128.05 ($1.60) on Tuesday. JD Sports Fashion has a 1-year low of GBX 121.20 ($1.51) and a 1-year high of GBX 235.70 ($2.94). The stock has a market capitalization of £6.60 billion and a PE ratio of 15.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 145.39.

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby apparel and accessories.

