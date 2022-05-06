Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) a €42.00 Price Target

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1AGet Rating) has been assigned a €42.00 ($44.21) price target by Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.10% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on G1A. UBS Group set a €50.00 ($52.63) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley set a €44.00 ($46.32) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a €40.00 ($42.11) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €42.00 ($44.21) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €40.00 ($42.11) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €42.93 ($45.19).

ETR:G1A traded up €0.23 ($0.24) during trading hours on Friday, reaching €36.49 ($38.41). The company had a trading volume of 312,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,805. The firm has a market cap of $6.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €37.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €41.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.64. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €33.27 ($35.02) and a twelve month high of €48.55 ($51.11).

About GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (Get Rating)

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Separation & Flow Technologies, Liquid & Power Technologies, Food & Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Heating & Refrigeration Technologies.

