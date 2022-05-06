Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) a €42.00 Price Target

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A – Get Rating) has been assigned a €42.00 ($44.21) price target by Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.10% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on G1A. UBS Group set a €50.00 ($52.63) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley set a €44.00 ($46.32) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a €40.00 ($42.11) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €42.00 ($44.21) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €40.00 ($42.11) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €42.93 ($45.19).

ETR:G1A traded up €0.23 ($0.24) during trading hours on Friday, reaching €36.49 ($38.41). The company had a trading volume of 312,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,805. The firm has a market cap of $6.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €37.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €41.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.64. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €33.27 ($35.02) and a twelve month high of €48.55 ($51.11).

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Separation & Flow Technologies, Liquid & Power Technologies, Food & Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Heating & Refrigeration Technologies.

