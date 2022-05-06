Jefferies Financial Group Trims Boeing (NYSE:BA) Target Price to $225.00

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from $270.00 to $225.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the aircraft producer’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Boeing’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.15) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.75 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.60 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $243.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $288.00 to $230.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $243.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $229.24.

Shares of BA stock opened at $150.47 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $179.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $198.93. Boeing has a 52 week low of $143.38 and a 52 week high of $258.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.02 billion, a PE ratio of -18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.47.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($2.48). The firm had revenue of $13.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.53) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Boeing will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Boeing news, Director Lawrence W. Kellner bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $208.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,044,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PFG Advisors lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 1.2% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 9,145 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 13.4% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 20,157 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 2,382 shares during the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 2.5% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 27,060 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,941,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 768.3% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 39,796 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $8,753,000 after buying an additional 35,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Snider Financial Group raised its position in shares of Boeing by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 17,337 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after purchasing an additional 5,038 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

