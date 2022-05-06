JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Stock Holdings Increased by Wade G W & Inc.

Wade G W & Inc. boosted its position in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,953 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 7,382,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $105,129,000 after buying an additional 201,729 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 24.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,354,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $112,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443,214 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,707,449 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $95,513,000 after acquiring an additional 894,838 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 17.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,858,610 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,998,000 after acquiring an additional 580,610 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 4.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,724,744 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,951,000 after acquiring an additional 163,261 shares during the period. 78.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on JBLU. MKM Partners upgraded JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JetBlue Airways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James downgraded JetBlue Airways from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on JetBlue Airways in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.46.

JBLU opened at $10.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.81. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 1-year low of $10.82 and a 1-year high of $20.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.14.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 16.23% and a negative net margin of 2.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.48) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile (Get Rating)

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 8 Airbus A220 aircraft, 21 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 107 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

