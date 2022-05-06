Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Price Target Lowered to $70.00 at Cowen

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Cowen from $86.00 to $70.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen lowered their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America assumed coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $79.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Johnson Controls International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $74.73.

NYSE JCI traded down $1.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $53.00. The stock had a trading volume of 134,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,067,356. The company has a market capitalization of $37.25 billion, a PE ratio of 31.14, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.84. Johnson Controls International has a twelve month low of $51.80 and a twelve month high of $81.77.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.63. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 6.48%. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. Johnson Controls International’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 80.46%.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 5,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $366,212.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 17,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter worth $9,479,000. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 47,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,845,000 after acquiring an additional 11,137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

