Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Price Target Lowered to $73.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a hold rating to a buy rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $91.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $74.73.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Shares of JCI traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $53.00. The stock had a trading volume of 134,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,067,356. Johnson Controls International has a fifty-two week low of $51.80 and a fifty-two week high of $81.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.84. The firm has a market cap of $37.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.63. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 80.46%.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 5,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $366,212.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 18.7% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 4,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Johnson Controls International (Get Rating)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.