Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $230.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle, popularly known as JLL, have outperformed the industry in the past year. Strength in the Leasing and Capital markets as well as valuation increases in its strategic technological investments are expected to keep supporting the company's financials. Its wide range of products and services and a spate of strategic investment activities to capitalize on market consolidations augur well for long-term growth. Its superior operating platform and market share expansion are likely to help achieve strong growth and generate decent cash flows. However, stiff competition from major regional and local industry players is a major concern. Also, the rising geopolitical tension makes us apprehensive. The recent earnings estimate revision trend for 2022 indicates an unfavorable outlook for the company, with estimates moving south.”

A number of other research analysts have also commented on JLL. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $461.00 to $335.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com cut Jones Lang LaSalle from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $329.00 to $295.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a sell rating and a $217.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $259.20.

NYSE:JLL opened at $209.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $246.05. The stock has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.26. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 1 year low of $184.21 and a 1 year high of $275.77.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $8.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.68 by $1.98. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 4.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 19.11 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,454,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,199,845,000 after acquiring an additional 46,584 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 6.3% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,026,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $998,955,000 after purchasing an additional 239,998 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,304,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,286,000 after buying an additional 37,588 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 2.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,107,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,867,000 after buying an additional 21,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 922,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $228,838,000 after acquiring an additional 70,102 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

