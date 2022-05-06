JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) Price Target to 200.00

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 190.00 to 200.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on DNBBY. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of DNB Bank ASA from 186.00 to 181.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. DNB Markets dropped their price objective on shares of DNB Bank ASA from 248.00 to 238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Danske raised shares of DNB Bank ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a 230.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of DNB Bank ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from 230.00 to 250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of DNB Bank ASA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from 203.00 to 225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DNB Bank ASA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.80.

Get DNB Bank ASA alerts:

OTCMKTS DNBBY traded down $0.85 on Friday, hitting $19.33. 178,708 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,994. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.93 and its 200 day moving average is $23.00. DNB Bank ASA has a 52 week low of $18.78 and a 52 week high of $25.91. The company has a market capitalization of $29.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.36.

DNB Bank ASA ( OTCMKTS:DNBBY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. DNB Bank ASA had a net margin of 39.63% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Analysts predict that DNB Bank ASA will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DNB Bank ASA (Get Rating)

DNB Bank ASA provides financial services for retail and corporate customers in Norway and internationally. The company offers personal banking products and services, including savings and investment products; loans, such as home mortgages, and car and consumer loans; pet, home and property, travel, and personal insurance products, as well as insurance products for vehicles; retirement savings products; foreign exchange and treasury activities; and Internet and mobile banking services, as well as cards.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DNB Bank ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNB Bank ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.