JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Upgraded at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $167.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

JPM has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays set a $200.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $157.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, UBS Group set a $197.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $164.67.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Shares of JPM opened at $123.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $132.57 and a 200-day moving average of $150.25. The company has a market cap of $364.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.82. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $118.22 and a 1 year high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by ($0.07). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 29.67%.

In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total value of $2,732,400.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 178,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,223,583.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total transaction of $589,054.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,135 shares in the company, valued at $1,405,125.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JPM. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 141,720,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,441,376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277,065 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 74,302,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,162,752,000 after buying an additional 2,764,341 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,806,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,548,705,000 after buying an additional 687,571 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,288,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,955,407,000 after buying an additional 510,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 33,544,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,490,964,000 after buying an additional 1,622,530 shares during the period. 70.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co. (Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.