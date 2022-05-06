JPMorgan Global Growth & Income plc (LON:JGGI) Declares GBX 4.24 Dividend

JPMorgan Global Growth & Income plc (LON:JGGI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.24 ($0.05) per share on Friday, July 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of JGGI opened at GBX 452.50 ($5.65) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £740.92 million and a P/E ratio of 5.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 451.26 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 454.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.88, a current ratio of 6.29 and a quick ratio of 6.04. JPMorgan Global Growth & Income has a 12 month low of GBX 405 ($5.06) and a 12 month high of GBX 475 ($5.93).
