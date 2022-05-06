JPMorgan Global Growth & Income plc (LON:JGGI) Declares GBX 4.24 Dividend

JPMorgan Global Growth & Income plc (LON:JGGI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.24 ($0.05) per share on Friday, July 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of JGGI opened at GBX 452.50 ($5.65) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £740.92 million and a P/E ratio of 5.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 451.26 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 454.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.88, a current ratio of 6.29 and a quick ratio of 6.04. JPMorgan Global Growth & Income has a 12 month low of GBX 405 ($5.06) and a 12 month high of GBX 475 ($5.93).

JPMorgan Global Growth & Income plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations, with a bias towards large cap companies.

