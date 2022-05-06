JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Holdings Trimmed by JSF Financial LLC

JSF Financial LLC lowered its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 45.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,603 shares during the quarter. JSF Financial LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 15,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 15.5% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 14,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 46,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,113,321 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.24 and its 200 day moving average is $50.41.

