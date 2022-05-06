JSF Financial LLC Buys 76 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

JSF Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,032 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the quarter. JSF Financial LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at about $720,994,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in McDonald’s by 30.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,570,834 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $860,964,000 after purchasing an additional 830,171 shares in the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $199,050,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 335.7% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 751,778 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $201,529,000 after purchasing an additional 579,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at about $95,261,000. 68.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

NYSE MCD traded up $1.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $250.78. The company had a trading volume of 2,962,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,243,855. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $217.68 and a 52 week high of $271.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $243.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $251.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.57.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 131.20% and a net margin of 29.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total value of $1,468,463.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,040,446.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Catherine M. Engelbert acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $244.18 per share, for a total transaction of $244,180.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MCD shares. BTIG Research dropped their price target on McDonald’s from $295.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $268.00 to $293.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. UBS Group lowered their target price on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.81.

McDonald’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.