JSF Financial LLC Buys Shares of 1,272 Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

JSF Financial LLC bought a new stake in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,272 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Masimo in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Masimo by 657.1% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 106 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Masimo in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Masimo in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Masimo in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Masimo stock traded up $4.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $129.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,475,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 926,846. Masimo Co. has a fifty-two week low of $112.07 and a fifty-two week high of $305.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 33.39 and a beta of 1.00.

Masimo ( NASDAQ:MASI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. Masimo had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 17.91%. The firm had revenue of $304.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Masimo Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Masimo in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut Masimo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on Masimo from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Masimo from $205.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Masimo from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.33.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

