JSF Financial LLC Decreases Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

JSF Financial LLC reduced its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 472 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 0.8% of JSF Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. JSF Financial LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 74,302,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,162,752,000 after buying an additional 2,764,341 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,118,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,690,463,000 after buying an additional 541,152 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,288,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,955,407,000 after buying an additional 510,298 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 33,544,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,490,964,000 after buying an additional 1,622,530 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,741,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,576,668,000 after buying an additional 1,403,825 shares during the period. 70.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPM stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $123.72. 14,381,614 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,529,557. The company has a 50-day moving average of $132.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.94. The company has a market capitalization of $363.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $118.22 and a twelve month high of $172.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.07). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 33.61%. The company had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.67%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JPM. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $157.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Oppenheimer upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $167.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.67.

In related news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total value of $589,054.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,135 shares in the company, valued at $1,405,125.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total transaction of $2,732,400.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 178,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,223,583.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

