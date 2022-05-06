JSF Financial LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

JSF Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. JSF Financial LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 86.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in PepsiCo by 229.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PEP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.56.

NASDAQ PEP traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $170.41. 5,824,567 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,575,740. The company has a market cap of $235.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.58. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $143.58 and a 12-month high of $177.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $167.38 and a 200 day moving average of $167.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 53.44%. The firm had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.82%.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

