JSF Financial LLC Purchases 1,273 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

JSF Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises 0.9% of JSF Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. JSF Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jefferies Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 56,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,187,000 after purchasing an additional 13,180 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,596,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,266,209,000 after purchasing an additional 318,872 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,528,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,459,862,000 after purchasing an additional 3,779,269 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 55,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,037,000 after purchasing an additional 8,454 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $99.01. 5,375,668 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,055,252. The company has a 50 day moving average of $105.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.59. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $97.90 and a fifty-two week high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

