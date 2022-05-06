JSF Financial LLC Sells 150 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

JSF Financial LLC cut its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. JSF Financial LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CL. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 33,925,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,564,120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,077,946 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 359.6% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,477,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,754,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720,790 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,062,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 81.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,408,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,799,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,313,000 after purchasing an additional 898,413 shares during the period. 78.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $81.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.56.

In related news, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $2,025,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director John P. Bilbrey sold 4,917 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total transaction of $386,771.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

CL traded up $0.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.84. 5,333,964 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,605,767. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.05. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $72.20 and a fifty-two week high of $85.61. The stock has a market cap of $64.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.75, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.56.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.74. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 296.77%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.69%.

Colgate-Palmolive announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 10th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

