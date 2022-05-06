JSF Financial LLC Sells 40,369 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

JSF Financial LLC lowered its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 97.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 886 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 40,369 shares during the quarter. JSF Financial LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barings LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 202.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 15,152 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,139,000 after acquiring an additional 10,149 shares during the period. Hartline Investment Corp lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 295.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 243,631 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $50,471,000 after buying an additional 181,955 shares during the period. Ascension Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC now owns 19,540 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,048,000 after buying an additional 14,655 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 301.5% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,338,772 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,348,940,000 after buying an additional 8,514,931 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 287.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,050 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,739,000 after buying an additional 13,393 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 292,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.12, for a total value of $69,319,660.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 16,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.80, for a total value of $4,409,680.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 409,056 shares of company stock worth $101,135,342. 4.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NVDA stock traded down $1.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $186.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,299,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,076,742. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $231.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $259.64. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $134.59 and a 52 week high of $346.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a current ratio of 6.65. The company has a market cap of $543.96 billion, a PE ratio of 48.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.59.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 36.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 4.16%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NVDA. Zacks Investment Research cut NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $229.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on NVIDIA from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Barclays dropped their price target on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $360.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $324.82.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

