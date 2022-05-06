Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Shares Acquired by Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,361 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 8,758 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 7.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,572 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Saturna Capital CORP boosted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 2.3% in the third quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 20,760 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 11.7% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,390 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 3.9% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 12,282 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on JNPR shares. Raymond James increased their price target on Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 29th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Juniper Networks in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised Juniper Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.60.

Shares of Juniper Networks stock traded up $0.44 on Friday, reaching $32.22. 150,478 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,937,616. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.51. The firm has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.95. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.48 and a 1-year high of $38.14.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 7.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.55%.

In related news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total value of $191,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 171,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,471,226.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marcus Jewell sold 2,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total value of $96,996.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,361 shares of company stock worth $2,558,551. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

