Jupiter (JUP) Market Capitalization Hits $8.67 Million

Jupiter (JUP) traded down 10.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 6th. Jupiter has a total market cap of $8.67 million and approximately $277,753.00 worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Jupiter has traded 21.4% lower against the dollar. One Jupiter coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0092 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 80.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.60 or 0.00260196 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002780 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001667 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002172 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.95 or 0.00213900 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $171.59 or 0.00476963 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.25 or 0.00039620 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $71,073.77 or 1.97567030 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Jupiter

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 945,719,380 coins. The official website for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech . Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @JUP_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . Jupiter’s official message board is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter is a blockchain that operates on a Java-coded platform and also employs private blockchains for enterprise and special use case solutions. “

Jupiter Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jupiter should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jupiter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

