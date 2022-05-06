Kadmon (NYSE:KDMN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kadmon (NYSE:KDMN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE:KDMN remained flat at $$9.50 during trading on Thursday. 1,052 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,109,463. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.50. Kadmon has a 12 month low of $3.19 and a 12 month high of $9.50.
Kadmon Company Profile (Get Rating)
