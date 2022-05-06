Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kaman (NYSE:KAMN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

KAMN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kaman from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Kaman from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

Shares of NYSE KAMN opened at $34.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 4.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $965.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39 and a beta of 1.23. Kaman has a 52-week low of $33.93 and a 52-week high of $57.36.

Kaman ( NYSE:KAMN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.20). Kaman had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 6.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Analysts forecast that Kaman will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.34%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in shares of Kaman by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 11,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Kaman by 59.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Kaman by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kaman by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Kaman by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 10,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, defense, medical, and industrial markets. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Products, Precision Products, and Structures. The Engineered Products segment produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision miniature ball bearings; and spring energized seals, springs, and contacts.

