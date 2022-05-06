Kaya (OTCMKTS:KAYS) Stock Price Up 23.9%

Shares of Kaya Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KAYS – Get Rating) rose 23.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.14 and last traded at $0.14. Approximately 854 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 11,192 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.11.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.14.

About Kaya (OTCMKTS:KAYS)

Kaya Holdings, Inc, a vertically integrated legal marijuana enterprise, produces, distributes, and/or sells a range of cannabis products in the United States. The company offers flower, oils, vape cartridges and cannabis infused confections, baked goods, and beverages. It also operates two retail outlets under the Kaya Shack brand name, as well as offers strain specific cannabis cigarettes under the Kaya Buddies name, and strains of cannabis under the Kaya Farms name.

