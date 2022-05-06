Kcash (KCASH) Price Tops $0.0020

Kcash (KCASH) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. One Kcash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Kcash has a market capitalization of $868,811.82 and $1.14 million worth of Kcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Kcash has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Kcash alerts:

BitShares (BTS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Arionum (ARO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Odin Platform (ODN) traded up 179.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bat True Share (BTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $29.60 or 0.00044332 BTC.

Bolt Share (BTS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00008745 BTC.

About Kcash

KCASH is a Zero-Knowledge Proof coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 12th, 2018. Kcash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 445,499,083 coins. The official website for Kcash is www.kcash.com . Kcash’s official Twitter account is @Kcashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kcash is a new Alipay service but as a fully decentralised payment service. The platform is a simple cryptocurrency wallet and a physical payment card. Through the application, the users manage different cryptocurrencies and also are allowed to use the various cryptocurrencies in different transactions. Kcash offers 2-Factor Authentication process and multiple verification methods to ensure the safety of the digital assets. The issued token is KCASH, its an Ethereum-based token (ERC 20) to be used as reward and payment in the Kcash ecosystem. “

Kcash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kcash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.