KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $16.55

KDDI Co. (OTCMKTS:KDDIY – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.55 and traded as low as $16.54. KDDI shares last traded at $16.90, with a volume of 105,887 shares trading hands.

KDDIY has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of KDDI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KDDI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get KDDI alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $76.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47 and a beta of -0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.77.

KDDI Corporation provides telecommunications services in Japan and internationally. It operates in two segments, Personal Services and Business Services. The Personal Services segment offers smartphone, mobile phone, and other mobile communication services, as well as fixed-line services under the au Hikari brand; MVNO services; mobile services under the au brand; and voice communications, data transmission, FTTH services, and CATV services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KDDI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KDDI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.