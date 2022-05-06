Kelman Lazarov Inc. Cuts Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Kelman Lazarov Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 5,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 66,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,050,000 after purchasing an additional 4,639 shares during the last quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $494,000. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 282.2% in the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 9,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 6,962 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SUSA traded down $1.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $87.85. The stock had a trading volume of 12,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,519. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 12 month low of $87.16 and a 12 month high of $106.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.74 and its 200 day moving average is $98.91.

