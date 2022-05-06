Kelman Lazarov Inc. Has $1.06 Million Stock Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Kelman Lazarov Inc. cut its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $1,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First National Bank of South Miami raised its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 843.8% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $96.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 994,018. The company has a market capitalization of $25.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.82, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.17. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a one year low of $77.85 and a one year high of $107.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.73.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 53.43%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MKC. StockNews.com assumed coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Argus upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $96.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.80.

In related news, CFO Michael R. Smith sold 19,986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.04, for a total value of $2,079,343.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,678,321. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated (Get Rating)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.