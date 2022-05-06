Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) Price Target Raised to C$10.00

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 47.06% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Securities increased their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$10.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Cormark increased their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. CIBC increased their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$6.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$7.60.

Shares of KEL traded down C$0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$6.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 210,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,028. Kelt Exploration has a 1-year low of C$2.69 and a 1-year high of C$7.30. The stock has a market cap of C$1.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$6.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Kelt Exploration ( TSE:KEL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$120.52 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Kelt Exploration will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Douglas Jeffery Errico sold 9,833 shares of Kelt Exploration stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.13, for a total value of C$70,109.29. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 488,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,484,944.36. Also, Director William Charles Guinan sold 20,000 shares of Kelt Exploration stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.23, for a total value of C$144,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,154,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,350,201.95. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 92,833 shares of company stock worth $649,149.

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. The company markets its crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids production primarily to third party marketing companies.

