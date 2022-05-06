Kering SA (EPA:KER) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Kering SA (EPA:KER – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “N/A” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €760.21 ($800.23).

Several analysts recently commented on KER shares. Berenberg Bank set a €900.00 ($947.37) target price on shares of Kering in a research note on Friday, February 18th. UBS Group set a €805.00 ($847.37) price target on shares of Kering in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €700.00 ($736.84) price target on shares of Kering in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €810.00 ($852.63) price target on shares of Kering in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €780.00 ($821.05) price target on shares of Kering in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th.

KER stock traded down €9.95 ($10.47) on Friday, hitting €470.90 ($495.68). 236,225 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 233,612. Kering has a 1-year low of €231.35 ($243.53) and a 1-year high of €417.40 ($439.37). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €554.74 and a 200-day moving average of €633.31.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

