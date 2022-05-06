KeyCorp Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI)

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp upped their FY2023 earnings estimates for Allegheny Technologies in a report issued on Wednesday, May 4th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.95 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.73. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ATI. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.11.

Shares of NYSE:ATI traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.97. The stock had a trading volume of 15,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,536,805. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.33 and its 200-day moving average is $21.30. Allegheny Technologies has a 1 year low of $13.85 and a 1 year high of $30.74.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.22. Allegheny Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a positive return on equity of 2.46%. The company had revenue of $834.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. Allegheny Technologies’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATI. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,176,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $193,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,416 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,540,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,334,000 after acquiring an additional 669,769 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 9.1% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,608,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,014,000 after buying an additional 217,126 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 1.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,129,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,406,000 after buying an additional 23,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Allegheny Technologies by 43.0% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,024,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,667,000 after purchasing an additional 609,259 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CMO Kevin B. Kramer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 160,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,810,140. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Allegheny Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 2nd that permits the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

