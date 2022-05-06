KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Rating Lowered to Underweight at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler downgraded shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $20.50 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $23.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on KEY. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on KeyCorp from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised KeyCorp from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded KeyCorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on KeyCorp in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.83.

Shares of NYSE KEY opened at $19.78 on Monday. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $17.90 and a 1-year high of $27.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.07 and a 200-day moving average of $23.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $18.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.33.

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.04). KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 31.30%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. KeyCorp’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,362 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total transaction of $122,575.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KEY. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in KeyCorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in KeyCorp by 141.6% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in KeyCorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.24% of the company’s stock.

About KeyCorp (Get Rating)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

