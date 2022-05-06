Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$35.28.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Keyera from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Keyera from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Keyera from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Keyera from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Keyera from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th.

TSE KEY traded down C$0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$31.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 977,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,129,217. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.14. Keyera has a 1 year low of C$26.34 and a 1 year high of C$35.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$31.47 and its 200-day moving average price is C$30.14. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69.

Keyera ( TSE:KEY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.52 by C$0.24. The business had revenue of C$1.74 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Keyera will post 2.1400001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.03%. Keyera’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 119.97%.

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. The company operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

