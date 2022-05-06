KIMCHI.finance Trading 0.9% Lower Over Last Week (KIMCHI)

KIMCHI.finance (KIMCHI) traded 11.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. One KIMCHI.finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. KIMCHI.finance has a total market cap of $165,842.56 and approximately $4,828.00 worth of KIMCHI.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, KIMCHI.finance has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36,051.40 or 0.99945186 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002776 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002773 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002907 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.84 or 0.00030054 BTC.

KIMCHI.finance Profile

KIMCHI is a coin. KIMCHI.finance’s official Twitter account is @kimchi_finance . KIMCHI.finance’s official website is kimchi.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “KIMCHI is a project based on SUSHI/Uniswap protocal and using an Etherium based token as incentives. “

Buying and Selling KIMCHI.finance

