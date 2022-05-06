Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $6.01

Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.01 and last traded at $6.15, with a volume of 104959 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.31.

KGFHY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Kingfisher from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Kingfisher from GBX 313 ($3.91) to GBX 255 ($3.19) in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Kingfisher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Kingfisher from GBX 425 ($5.31) to GBX 375 ($4.68) in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Societe Generale cut Kingfisher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.33.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.25.

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing and franchising, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,470 stores in eight countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.

