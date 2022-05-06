Kinovo (LON:KINO) Sets New 52-Week Low at $18.50

Kinovo plc (LON:KINO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 18.50 ($0.23) and last traded at GBX 19 ($0.24), with a volume of 1817225 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 34 ($0.42).

The company has a market capitalization of £11.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 34.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 39.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.48, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Kinovo Company Profile (LON:KINO)

Kinovo plc, through its subsidiaries, provides gas heating, electrical, and general building services to housing associations and local authorities, public buildings, and education and private sectors in the United Kingdom. It operates through Gas Maintenance, Building Services, and Electrical Services segments.

