KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The asset manager reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 23.19%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS.

KKR traded down $2.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.97. 307,646 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,508,946. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.48. The company has a market cap of $30.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.01 and a 12-month high of $83.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This is a boost from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 12.80%.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, Director Matt Cohler purchased 8,305 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.41 per share, with a total value of $493,400.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KKR. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $262,000.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KKR. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $76.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. TheStreet downgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.68.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

