Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 321,253 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 1,951,372 shares.The stock last traded at $26.02 and had previously closed at $26.08.

A number of research firms have commented on PHG. AlphaValue cut shares of Koninklijke Philips to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Koninklijke Philips from €29.20 ($30.74) to €26.50 ($27.89) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. HSBC upgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Koninklijke Philips from €35.00 ($36.84) to €30.00 ($31.58) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.50.

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.09. The stock has a market cap of $23.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,701 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its position in Koninklijke Philips by 2.9% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,818 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Koninklijke Philips by 28.7% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Koninklijke Philips by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 43,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,786,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Koninklijke Philips by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. 14.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT) systems, X-ray systems, and detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; integrated interventional systems; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.