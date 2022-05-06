Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 321,253 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 1,951,372 shares.The stock last traded at $26.02 and had previously closed at $26.08.
A number of research firms have commented on PHG. AlphaValue cut shares of Koninklijke Philips to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Koninklijke Philips from €29.20 ($30.74) to €26.50 ($27.89) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. HSBC upgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Koninklijke Philips from €35.00 ($36.84) to €30.00 ($31.58) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.50.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.09. The stock has a market cap of $23.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.39.
About Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)
Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT) systems, X-ray systems, and detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; integrated interventional systems; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.
