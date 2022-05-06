Koppers (NYSE:KOP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $459.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.00 million. Koppers had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 5.08%. Koppers’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. Koppers updated its FY22 guidance to $4.10 EPS.

NYSE:KOP traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.17. 89,807 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,619. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.99 and its 200-day moving average is $29.97. Koppers has a twelve month low of $23.84 and a twelve month high of $39.44. The firm has a market cap of $510.69 million, a PE ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. Koppers’s payout ratio is presently 5.15%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KOP shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Koppers in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Koppers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.75.

In related news, CAO Bradley A. Pearce sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.46, for a total value of $29,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Joseph P. Dowd sold 3,000 shares of Koppers stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.51, for a total transaction of $85,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Koppers by 159.2% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,945 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Koppers by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,938 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Koppers by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,184 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Koppers by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,998 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 5,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Koppers by 119.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,897 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 12,474 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

