Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.79.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kosmos Energy from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Kosmos Energy from $6.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Shares of NYSE KOS traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.31. The company had a trading volume of 376,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,197,458. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.76 and a beta of 3.06. Kosmos Energy has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $8.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.76 and its 200 day moving average is $4.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Kosmos Energy ( NYSE:KOS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $572.61 million for the quarter. Kosmos Energy had a negative return on equity of 6.74% and a negative net margin of 5.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Kosmos Energy will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 19.3% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,037,556 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 167,651 shares in the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new stake in Kosmos Energy in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 14.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,108,720 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,282,000 after purchasing an additional 143,551 shares in the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 219,877 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 63,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Kosmos Energy by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 6,586,083 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $22,788,000 after acquiring an additional 44,414 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deep-water independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

