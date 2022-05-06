Krones (ETR:KRN) Given a €121.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Krones (ETR:KRN – Get Rating) has been given a €121.00 ($127.37) price target by UBS Group in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 65.64% from the stock’s current price.

KRN has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €117.00 ($123.16) price objective on Krones in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Baader Bank set a €120.00 ($126.32) price objective on Krones in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Warburg Research set a €128.00 ($134.74) price objective on Krones in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €115.00 ($121.05) price objective on Krones in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Krones presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €106.25 ($111.84).

ETR KRN traded down €0.75 ($0.79) during trading hours on Friday, reaching €73.05 ($76.89). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,680. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32. Krones has a 1 year low of €67.50 ($71.05) and a 1 year high of €99.60 ($104.84). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €75.53 and its 200-day moving average price is €85.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37.

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, plans, develops, and manufactures machines and lines for the production, filling, and packaging technology in Germany and internationally. It operates in two segments, Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, and Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology.

