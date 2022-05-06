Kryptomon (KMON) 24 Hour Volume Tops $2.17 Million

Kryptomon (KMON) traded up 9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 6th. One Kryptomon coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0465 or 0.00000129 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kryptomon has a total market cap of $8.83 million and approximately $2.17 million worth of Kryptomon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Kryptomon has traded 45.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded up 32.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62.47 or 0.00173368 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002775 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001659 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.46 or 0.00223280 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002187 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $176.87 or 0.00490837 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.27 or 0.00039588 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71,750.00 or 1.99114624 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Kryptomon Profile

Kryptomon’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 189,843,488 coins. Kryptomon’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Kryptomon is https://reddit.com/r/Kryptomon

Buying and Selling Kryptomon

