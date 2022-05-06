Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on KLIC. Zacks Investment Research cut Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. B. Riley lowered Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $80.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.20.

KLIC traded up $1.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,480,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 911,324. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.59. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 52-week low of $43.41 and a 52-week high of $75.29.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries ( NASDAQ:KLIC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.48. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 45.90% and a net margin of 26.45%. The company had revenue of $384.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 13.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Chan Pin Chong sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $350,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 397,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,326,000 after acquiring an additional 31,016 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 92.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,841 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 3,774 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $988,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $520,000. 97.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company manufactures and sells advanced displays; die-transfer, flip-chip, and TCB advanced packaging products; ball bonder, die-attach, electronics assembly, lithography, wafer-level bonder, and wedge bonder products; consumables, such as capillaries, dicing blades, and wedge bonds; and auto offline programming, KNet PLUS, and new product introduction/manufacturing execution system software products.

