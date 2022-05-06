Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $35.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Kymera Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for degrade dysregulated, disease-causing proteins to address previously intractable disease targets. Kymera Therapeutics Inc. is based in Watertown, United States. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They set an overweight rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They set a neutral rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kymera Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $67.08.

Shares of KYMR stock opened at $20.02 on Tuesday. Kymera Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $19.23 and a 52-week high of $69.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 2.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.11 and a 200-day moving average of $46.89.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.04). Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 137.60% and a negative return on equity of 27.16%. The business had revenue of $9.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 48.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Kymera Therapeutics will post -2.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KYMR. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 3,292.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 57.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, macrophage activation syndrome, general pustular psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

