L & S Advisors Inc Purchases 2,250 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

L & S Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 112.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the quarter. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $726,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,331,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.4% in the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 14,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,411,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 2,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 7,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,331,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.15% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $175.13 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $160.68 and a fifty-two week high of $193.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $180.81 and a 200-day moving average of $173.58.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.