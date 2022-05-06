Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share.

LTRN stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.35. 8,290 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,036. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.50. Lantern Pharma has a 1-year low of $5.45 and a 1-year high of $16.50.

Get Lantern Pharma alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LTRN shares. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lantern Pharma in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Lantern Pharma from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Lantern Pharma by 5,377.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Lantern Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Lantern Pharma by 103.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 3,780 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lantern Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lantern Pharma during the third quarter worth $142,000. 34.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lantern Pharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lantern Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on artificial intelligence, machine learning, and genomic data to streamline the drug development process. Its advanced drug candidate is LP-100, which is in phase II clinical trials to treat metastatic, castration-resistant, and prostate cancer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lantern Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantern Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.