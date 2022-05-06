Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lantronix had a negative net margin of 7.02% and a negative return on equity of 13.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS.

Lantronix stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.57. 129,417 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,296. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 3.13. Lantronix has a 12 month low of $4.55 and a 12 month high of $10.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.22. The company has a market cap of $192.98 million, a PE ratio of -19.21 and a beta of 2.29.

In other Lantronix news, CEO Paul H. Pickle sold 6,112 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total transaction of $40,216.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hoshi Printer sold 12,026 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.83, for a total transaction of $82,137.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,412 shares of company stock worth $157,674. 25.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LTRX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Lantronix by 80.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 253,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 112,922 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Lantronix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $381,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Lantronix by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 49,705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 14,057 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Lantronix by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 155,636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 49,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Lantronix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $414,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LTRX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Lantronix in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lantronix from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Lantronix in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lantronix in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.11.

Lantronix, Inc provides software as a service (SaaS), engineering services, and hardware for edge computing, the Internet of Things (IoT), and remote environment management (REM) in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT Connectivity, which provide wired and wireless connections that enhance the value and utility of modern electronic systems and equipment through secure network connectivity, power for IoT end devices through Power over Ethernet, application hosting, protocol conversion, media conversion, secure access for distributed IoT deployments, and various other functions; IoT Compute, such as application processing delivering compute to meet customer needs for data transformation, computer vision, machine learning, augmented/virtual reality, audio/video aggregation and distribution, and custom applications; and IoT Telematics, which provides power efficient products designed to support communications across interfaces and industrial protocols for vehicle, fleet, and asset tracking and management.

