LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF) PT Lowered to €50.00 at Societe Generale

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Societe Generale from €68.00 ($71.58) to €50.00 ($52.63) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from €74.00 ($77.89) to €68.00 ($71.58) in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays raised LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group cut their price objective on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from €62.00 ($65.26) to €59.00 ($62.11) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from €63.00 ($66.32) to €55.00 ($57.89) in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

OTCMKTS LNXSF traded down $3.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,513. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $37.44 and a 1-year high of $76.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.23.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Consumer Protection, and Engineering Materials.

