Lazard Asset Management LLC Buys 256,617 Shares of MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD)

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,625,901 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 256,617 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 3.04% of MEDNAX worth $71,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in MEDNAX by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,314,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,771,000 after purchasing an additional 448,374 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in MEDNAX by 1.9% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 683,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,424,000 after purchasing an additional 12,830 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in MEDNAX by 32.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 682,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,393,000 after purchasing an additional 168,986 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in MEDNAX by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 460,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,528,000 after purchasing an additional 66,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in MEDNAX in the third quarter worth $7,998,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

MD stock opened at $18.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.92. MEDNAX, Inc. has a one year low of $18.36 and a one year high of $35.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

MEDNAX ( NYSE:MD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. MEDNAX had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The firm had revenue of $482.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that MEDNAX, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of MEDNAX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MEDNAX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of MEDNAX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.25.

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

