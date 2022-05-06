Lazard Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 379,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF worth $43,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 20.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,528,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,459,862,000 after buying an additional 3,779,269 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $190,000,000. MEMBERS Trust Co boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 104.1% during the third quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 3,131,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $347,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597,294 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,853,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,616,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,887 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,638,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,134,339,000 after buying an additional 1,273,322 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock opened at $100.08 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $98.06 and a 1 year high of $121.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $105.76 and a 200 day moving average of $109.67.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.