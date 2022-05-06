Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $42.84 Million Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 559,060 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,370 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $42,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,289,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,534,000 after acquiring an additional 3,832,086 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 18,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth $414,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at about $268,000. 72.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MRK. Mizuho began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.69.

MRK stock opened at $88.01 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.89 and a 1-year high of $91.40. The firm has a market cap of $222.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.53 and its 200-day moving average is $80.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 49.57% and a net margin of 26.27%. The company had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

